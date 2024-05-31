A guide to the best restaurants for a quiet night out in Vancouver

Some of the best recommendations we receive come from our readers, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Our readers have shared the best fries, best bakeries, best brunch, and so much more, and each recommendation has been great.

This time, we wanted to know where the best spot is for a quiet night out in Vancouver and let us tell you, our readers delivered.

Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If not, let us know where it is in the comments.

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 236-323-2010

Address: W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-8008

Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 236-429-2613

Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond

Phone: 604-783-8353

Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-8862

Address: 4444 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-7114

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5462

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 236-471-6257

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-2253

Address: 8099 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-885-7109

Address: 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4040

Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-7671

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2832

Address: 251 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Linh Café

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-9668

