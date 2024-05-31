FoodRestaurants & BarsBest of

A guide to the best restaurants for a quiet night out in Vancouver

May 31 2024, 4:00 pm
Some of the best recommendations we receive come from our readers, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Our readers have shared the best fries, best bakeries, best brunch, and so much more, and each recommendation has been great.

This time, we wanted to know where the best spot is for a quiet night out in Vancouver and let us tell you, our readers delivered.

 

Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If not, let us know where it is in the comments.

Mereon

 

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 236-323-2010

Seasons in the Park

Address: W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-8008

Viet Family – The Vegan House

Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 236-429-2613

Missing Chopsticks

Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond
Phone: 604-783-8353

Alouette Bistro

 

Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-8862

Chaise

 

Address: 4444 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-7114

Gary’s

 

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Caffé La Tana

 

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5462

Tayybeh

 

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-6257

Fable Diner & Bar

 

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-2253

Sushi Bar Shu

 

Address: 8099 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-885-7109

España Restaurant

 

Address: 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4040

Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar

 

Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-7671

Water St. Café

 

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-2832

Laowai

 

Address: 251 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Linh Café

 

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-9668

