A guide to the best restaurants for a quiet night out in Vancouver
Some of the best recommendations we receive come from our readers, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Our readers have shared the best fries, best bakeries, best brunch, and so much more, and each recommendation has been great.
This time, we wanted to know where the best spot is for a quiet night out in Vancouver and let us tell you, our readers delivered.
Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If not, let us know where it is in the comments.
Mereon
Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 236-323-2010
Seasons in the Park
Address: W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-8008
Viet Family – The Vegan House
Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 236-429-2613
Missing Chopsticks
Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond
Phone: 604-783-8353
Alouette Bistro
Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-8862
Chaise
Address: 4444 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-7114
Gary’s
Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Caffé La Tana
Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5462
Tayybeh
Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-6257
Fable Diner & Bar
Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-2253
Sushi Bar Shu
Address: 8099 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-885-7109
España Restaurant
Address: 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4040
Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar
Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-7671
Water St. Café
Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-2832
Laowai
Address: 251 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Linh Café
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-9668
