Queen's death sparks confusion at a Canadian citizenship ceremony

Irish Mae Silvestre
Sep 9 2022, 4:03 pm
The death of Queen Elizabeth II was no doubt going to spell big changes, but a group of new Canadian citizens felt this shift sooner than expected.

On September 8, a group of 141 people were on a Zoom call for their citizenship ceremony when one question arose that left officials stumped: to whom should the new citizens pledge their allegiance?

Roberto Rocha, a reporter for the Investigative Journalism Foundation, was at his friend’s citizenship ceremony and tweeted about the experience and ensuing confusion.

After it appeared that the officials had made a decision, the ceremony began and the new citizens were instructed to cut up their permanent residence cards on camera.

According to Rocha, the judge presiding over the ceremony acknowledged the Queen’s death in a very Canadian way.

The experience left Rocha marvelling at how different the citizenship oath is going to be moving forward.

The ceremony then ended with a video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed by the national anthem.

“Thankfully nothing to change there,” he added.

Daily Hive has reached out to Rocha as well as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for a comment.

