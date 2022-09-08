With news of Queen Elizabeth’s death comes the grim, but unavoidable question — what happens now?

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace tweeted a statement pronouncing Canada’s Head of State dead.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The announcement comes hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old was under “medical supervision.”

While members of the Royal Family were at her bedside, the rest of the world waited anxiously for the worst.

The UK government’s plan for what will happen in the aftermath of the Queen’s death has been in place for decades, and it’s called Operation London Bridge.

Here’s a summary of the plan.

What is Operation London Bridge?

To put it simply, it’s the strict procedures that are conducted when the Queen dies, including how politicians and the public are notified.

Every member of the Royal Family has a codename for the plans in place in case of their death. The Queen’s is London Bridge.

Details of the plan have mostly been shrouded in secrecy, but Politico was able to obtain detailed documents of the operation.

What happens during Operation London Bridge?

According to Politico, the day the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day internally. The following days leading up to the funeral will be referred to as “D+1,” “D+2” and so on.

In the immediate hours after she dies a “call cascade” will occur. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first official notified, then the cabinet secretary and a number of senior ministers and officials.

The Queen’s private secretary will alert the prime minister and the Privy Council Office. which is a formal body of advisors to the monarch.

Script outlining how to break the news to ministers obtained by Politico reads, “We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen” and ministers will be told that “discretion is required.”

The UK parliament and legislatures in Scotland, Wales, and North Ireland will adjourn.

The Royal Family will issue an “official notification” alerting the news to the public. Once this happens, Prince Charles, the incumbent to the throne, will give a televised speech, according to Esquire.

After that, there will be a national moment of silence held for the monarch.

D-Day+1

On the day after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince Charles will be proclaimed the new sovereign by the Accession Council.

D-Day+2

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be returned to Buckingham Palace.

Since she died at Balmoral Castle, Operation Unicorn has been activated, which means her body will be brought to London’s St. Pancras station by royal train if possible, according to Politico. If by train isn’t possible, Operation Overstudy will be put into action, which means the coffin will be transported by plane.

The prime minister and ministers will welcome the coffin at the palace.

D-Day+10

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. A two-minute silence will be held across the UK at midday.

She will be buried at Windsor Castle in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, according to Politico.

What happens in Canada?

Since the Queen is Canada’s Head of State, there are also procedures here at home.

The Governor General will drive to Parliament Hill, stand in front of a cabinet meeting, and proclaim that Canada has a new “lawful rightful liege.”

Prince Charles automatically becomes the country’s Head of State.

According to the National Post, the minute the Queen dies, all of the Governor General’s staff, Lieutenant Governors and Territorial Commissioners will immediately be given black ties and armbands to wear.

Black ribbons will also be hung on portraits and flagpoles.

The day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will likely be a holiday, reported the National Post.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene parliament and pass a resolution expressing “loyalty and sympathy” to Prince Charles before issuing an Order in Council declaring a “Day of Mourning” for the Queen’s funeral.