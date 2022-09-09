"I honour her life of service": King Charles III delivers first public address since Queen's death (VIDEO)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as monarch since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a video message televised around the world on Thursday, the newly acceded king spoke with “feelings of profound sorrow.”

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family,” he began. “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.”

The King then went on to describe the legacy his mother left behind during a life that she devoted to service to the people.

He also highlighted qualities that the public may not have experienced up close, like her warmth and humour.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service,” said Charles.

The King made sure to acknowledge the collective sadness the public may be feeling in the wake of the Queen’s death.

“I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you,” he said. “I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

He went on to point out how society has progressed since the Queen came to the throne and described how he would approach being King.

“I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government,” he said.

“Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories, across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love,” he added.

With the King’s title change comes a shift in titles for his family members as well. He detailed the changes for Camilla, and the new heir to the throne, William and his wife Kate Middleton.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan’s titles don’t change, they still got a shoutout from the King.

“I want also to express my love to Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” said Charles.

He ended the message with a simple thank you to his “darling mama.”

“Thank you, for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

You can learn more about what will happen in the days following the Queen’s death here.