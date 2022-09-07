New UK prime minister has surprising connection to Canada

Over 30 years ago, Liz Truss was a teen with the “big fringe” in a pink sweater attending school in Canada. Now, she is Britain’s newest prime minister.

Truss was formally appointed as Boris Johnson’s successor by Queen Elizabeth II Tuesday after she won the most votes to become the new Conservative Party leader.

While the 47-year-old leader hasn’t hinted that Canada will get any special attention now that she’s in charge, she does have a lot of really nice things to say about her time here.

Truss spent parts of her childhood in Canada, saying it “changed my outlook on life.”

Truss attended Parkcrest Elementary School in Burnaby, BC, when she was 12 years old.

At the time, her father was teaching mathematics at Simon Fraser University.

The shoutout to Canada was posted on her Instagram along with some strange hashtag choices like #pioneercountry and #maplespirit.

Brenda Montagano, one of her Grade 7 classmates, told the Star in 2018 that she remembered being excited to meet the new student with an English accent.

In the time Truss attended the Canadian school, she left a lasting impression of being a “very smart” student, Montagano said.

Truss will be the UK’s fourth Conservative prime minister in six years.