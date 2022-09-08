NewsCanadaWorld News

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision with family by her side

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Sep 8 2022, 1:35 pm
Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision with family by her side
Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Thursday morning.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” reads the release. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

According to reporters on the ground, members of the Royal Family are either by her side or travelling to be with her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan are on their way to Balmoral Castle. According to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, they were supposed to be attending a charity event in London this evening.

The news comes a day after the 96-year-old cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council to rest.

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted words of support this morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his well wishes.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ World News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.