Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision with family by her side

Queen Elizabeth is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Thursday morning.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” reads the release. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

According to reporters on the ground, members of the Royal Family are either by her side or travelling to be with her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan are on their way to Balmoral Castle. According to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, they were supposed to be attending a charity event in London this evening.

The news comes a day after the 96-year-old cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council to rest.

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted words of support this morning.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his well wishes.

My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022