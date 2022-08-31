Today marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of Princess Diana, and a memorial at Kensington Palace in London continues to grow.

On August 31, 1997, the royal was involved in a fatal crash that shocked not only the nation but the entire world.

People of all ages, some who never had the fortune of witnessing her reign, have flocked to Kensington Palace to commemorate the silver anniversary of her passing.

The Kensington Palace grounds aren’t carpeted in flowers and notes as they were in 1997 after Diana’s sudden death, but the love for their princess endures. pic.twitter.com/xvcEb8AXtB — Abby Kuhathasan (@abbyjourno) August 31, 2022

Tributes of all sorts have decorated the exterior of Kensington Palace, from flowered lettering to iconic images of the late princess who won the hearts of a nation.

The tributes left outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday were a small reminder of the mountains of flowers piled there in the days after Diana’s death. 📸 AP News/Reuters pic.twitter.com/vsHPGT4xAh #UAE #Dubai #DXB — Shuja Ahmed Ch. (@iShujaAhmedCh) August 31, 2022

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Royal fans have gathered at Kensington Palace to commemorate her legacy.

Photos available from Avalon dot red and Alamy pic.twitter.com/LI9AoDDQSa — Amanda Rose (@amandarosephoto) August 31, 2022

It’s a sombre event that brings generations together every year, as they honour the life of the most decorated princess of our time.

A brand new HBO documentary, The Princess, has recently been released to commemorate the 25th anniversary, and Canadians can watch it on Crave.