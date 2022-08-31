News

Growing memorial at Kensington Palace marks 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death (PHOTOS)

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of Princess Diana, and a memorial at Kensington Palace in London continues to grow.

On August 31, 1997, the royal was involved in a fatal crash that shocked not only the nation but the entire world.

People of all ages, some who never had the fortune of witnessing her reign, have flocked to Kensington Palace to commemorate the silver anniversary of her passing.

 

Tributes of all sorts have decorated the exterior of Kensington Palace, from flowered lettering to iconic images of the late princess who won the hearts of a nation.

 

It’s a sombre event that brings generations together every year, as they honour the life of the most decorated princess of our time.

A brand new HBO documentary, The Princess, has recently been released to commemorate the 25th anniversary, and Canadians can watch it on Crave.

