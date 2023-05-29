Big news for one of the most notable local bakeries in BC. Purebread has officially been acquired by Coho Collective Kitchens.

The much-loved chain of sweet spots and Canada’s largest shared kitchen space operator made the announcement Monday morning.

Coho currently operates seven commissary locations around BC, while Purebread operates six outposts in the province.

“We are thrilled to welcome Purebread into the Coho family,” says Coho’s CEO, Andrew Barnes.

“Through this acquisition, we strive to expand the Purebread brand’s presence throughout Canada, leveraging Coho’s established network to propel the bakery forward. We acknowledge the incredible hard work and passion undertaken by the Purebread team to establish the brand and the business, and now, we aim to grow its reach.”

Fans of Purebread can rest assured that all six bakery cafes will continue to operate separately from the company, meaning it will be business as usual under the existing brand name.

Purebread will maintain its operational and management team, and Coho will support marketing, sales, and finance to help the company grow.

With this acquisition, Coho aims to bring the popular bakery concept’s offerings to a “wider audience across the country,” prompting development in new markets.

“Purebread is extremely excited for this new chapter alongside Coho,” says Paula Lamming, co-founder of Purebread.

“With their unwavering support and resources, Purebread is ready to spread our love for delectable treats to an even wider audience.”