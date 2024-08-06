Punk Rock Pastries to hit the road with new coffee trailer
One of Vancouver’s go-to destinations for shock-worthy treats is hitting the road.
Called a “sinful sweet experience on wheels,” Punk Rock Pastries is gearing up to launch a brand new coffee trailer.
What kind of treats customers can expect on the truck has yet to be announced, but if it’s anything like its Burnaby location, we expect to find an assortment of its unique (and sometimes erotic) cakes, cookies, and pastries.
Chef Hollie Fraser, who is the owner of the bakery, is a two-time Food Network champion who most recently won the 2023 Halloween Baking Championship.
An opening date for the coffee trailer has yet to be announced, but those who can’t wait can visit its brick-and-mortar location at 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby.
Punk Rock Pastries
Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby
