One of Canada’s favourite spots for fast food is about to level up its breakfast offerings.

A&W’s very first limited-time offer of the year is The Croissant Egger, a breakfast sandwich featuring a freshly cracked egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of either smokey bacon or a sausage patty.

The Croissant Egger can also be ordered sans meat for those who are vegetarian or prefer to go without.

What makes this breakfast sandwich extra crave-worthy, though, is the fact that it’s served on a buttery and crispy croissant bun.

“Our croissants are made with real butter, which makes them rich and flakey, as any proper laminated dough should be! We toast our croissants which bring out the crispy and rich buttery notes even more. This is what you expect from an up-market bistro,” says Karan Suri, the brand’s Director of Menu Development, in a press release.

The Croissant Egger briefly made an appearance on A&W menus back in early 2020, but now it’ll be returning for a limited run.

This buttery sammie will be available on menus across Canada as of Monday, January 23, but only for a short while, so get it while you can.