For us wine lovers, the only thing better than one tasting room is several tasting rooms shoulder-to-shoulder, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at District Wine Village.

We had shared the hype around this idea when it first launched last summer, but recently, we made it up to Oliver to check out the first-of-its-kind in Canada concept ourselves.

This destination aims to celebrate artisan production and craftsmanship and it does that by offering a super streamlined wine tasting experience for visitors where they can learn about over a dozen wineries in one place.

District Wine Village is located between the mountains and lakes in the heart of Okanagan Wine Country, and it’s a total sun trap.

Pack a hat/sunscreen because there are some steller patios to pop down on when you’ve got a glass in hand.

The Village features 13 local wineries as well as one brewery, Trading Post Brewing, and a distillery, Workshop Spirits, all situated in a circle formation, giving it a true “village” vibe.

Folks will find familiar names like Nk’Mip Cellars, TIME Family of Wines, and One Faith Vineyards when it comes to wines.

In addition to the libations, District Wine Village offers food from Trading Post’s Eatery. The menu features bites like truffle cheese fries, lemon linguine, a classic burger, and a selection of pizzas, too.

This destination also boasts an on-site vineyard and a multi-purpose amphitheatre with a 610-person capacity where live entertainment can be enjoyed during special events.

If you’re driving here yourself, there is a formal highway turnoff access with plenty of parking. If you’d rather leave the driving to someone else, The Village has some tour and transportation options that offer on-demand drop-off and pick-up from Oliver and Osoyoos.

You can find District Wine Village open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. Be sure to check it out!

District Wine Village

Address: 100 Enterprise Way Oliver, BC

Facebook | Instagram