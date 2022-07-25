A&W legacy menu item that disappeared is finally back by popular demand

It’s finally coming back. A&W is bringing back one of its most iconic food items that recently disappeared from the menu.

Back by popular demand, the popular fast food chain is bringing back the Whistle Dog.

Starting today, Monday, July 25, this popular hot dog is made with a toasted bun and topped with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon. The wiener is split right down the middle, with the bacon and cheese stuffed inside.

This is a burger spot, so the Whistle Dog always felt a bit like a secret menu item, and one we are glad to see back.

“Our guests have been very persistent,” said Amanda Wang, director of national promotions and loyalty at A&W, in a press release.

“Given our new partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, this felt like the perfect summer to bring back the Whistle Dog and give the people what they want.”

To celebrate, the burger spot is also releasing a documentary movie called “Bring Back the Whistle Dog,” following the cult menu item and the devoted fans who went to extremes to see it back on the menu.

This unique movie will be available to view August 12 on A&W’s social channels and YouTube.

This return is for a limited time only, so definitely get one while they last.