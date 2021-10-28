Pret A Manger reveals plans for Canadian expansion

International brands coming to Canada for the first time seems to be a growing trend, and yet another concept has announced plans to enter the market.

UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it has come to an agreement to partner with A&W Food Services to launch a trial in Canada.

The initial two-year trial period will see the Pret brand introduced within A&W restaurants in “select markets in Canada.”

Pret A Manger is a well-known spot with over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

The brand is also commonly referred to as “Pret” and offers customers a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pret A Manger (@pret)

A representative for A&W confirmed to Dished that the first Canadian pilot location is expected to launch in late Q1 of 2022.

We’ll keep you posted as locations and more details are revealed.