While exploring Toronto this weekend, DJ Khaled had a meal that was so good, he asked to hug the chef after.

Having dined at the restaurant back in 2020, the DJ returned to Yorkville hotspot Sotto Sotto, this time ordering plates of shrimp and pasta.

“This is the best shrimp I ever ate in my life,” DJ Khaled says in his latest Instagram post. “Truly unbelievable.”

DJ Khaled couldn’t stop gushing over the Pennette Via Frattina and the Fettuccine Alla Bolognese Di Mamma Laura, both under $28 per plate.

The DJ ordered dessert to cap off the night. He got Sotto Sotto’s legendary Tiramisu.

“It’s unbelievable!” he says.

Located at 120 Avenue Road, Sotto Sotto has hosted a slew of celebs in the past, including Drake, Brad Pitt, Oprah, and Matt Damon. Hot tip: book a table (if you can) when TIFF rolls around!

Where will DJ Khaled dine next? Stay tuned to find out.