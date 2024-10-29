The Hard Bean Brunch Co. to open its first Vancouver location
Back in 2023, the much-loved brunch spot Hard Bean Brunch Co. announced big expansion plans. Now, after opening its Langley location late last year, the spot is officially opening its first-ever Vancouver location.
This new brunch destination is opening at Waterfront Centre at #110-909 West Cordova Street, Vancouver.
“We’re so excited to be a part of the Vancouver community bringing you all our favourite brunch inspired eats & drinks!” shared the restaurant on Instagram.
This spot is best known for its brunch offerings (duh), like its nacho breakfast, a brunch charcuterie board, and a range of classics like omelettes and pancakes.
We’d recommend trying the Baileys coffee flight, which comes with four seasonal flavours, all topped with whipped cream.
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. Waterfront opens its door starting October 29 at 4 pm. After that, it will be open daily from 9 am until late.
Are you excited about this new brunch spot? Let us know in the comments.
Hard Bean Brunch Co. Waterfront
Address: #110-909 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
