Tim Hortons has been making some noise lately regarding many of its new menu items.

It seems all at once, people are learning about the brand new food items in the newly opened stores in India, the new pizzas on the menu in select Canadian stores, and the many international food items we can’t get here.

That got us thinking…

What are the best Tim Hortons menu items here in Canada?

We’ve ranked the best food dishes at chains like The Keg, Earls Restaurant, Boston Pizza, and Cactus Club, and now it’s time to look at the iconic Canadian-started coffee chain.

Many frequent guests have a go-to order here. For some, it’s the morning coffee, but the menu grows yearly.

Here are our picks for the best menu items at Tim Hortons ranked from worst to best.

10. Iced Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Ordering an iced coffee at Tim Hortons can come as a surprise because, at most spots, that means black coffee on ice. It is overloaded with cream and sugar here, which would be fine, but there is so much of both.

It’s incredibly sweet and a tough drink to finish unless you love your coffee cold and extremely sweet. And if so, maybe this is your go-to number one.

9. Craveables

There are two Craveables sandwiches on the Tim Hortons menu: the crispy chicken and the roast beef. These are smaller and cheaper sandwich options, so there’s that, but they feel slightly uninspired.

Served on ciabatta bread, these come topped with meat, sauces, and other ingredients like lettuce and cheddar cheese.

8. Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

There are too many to choose from, so we will say these fall at number eight because they’re simply not the best donuts on the market. When that’s one of your specialties, it should be better. But, on average, they’re just okay.

Sure, there are some fantastic donuts here, like the Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut, but there are also very average styles, like the Old Fashioned Plain.

7. Loaded Bowls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

These bowls felt like a Chipotle ripoff to many, but they are still pretty decent and a great alternative for vegetarians at Tim Hortons.

They’re made with tasty grains, slow-cooked or crispy chicken, and a habanero or cilantro lime sauce, depending on your spice tolerance.

6. Regular Ham and Cheddar Sandwich

With few pictures of sandwiches on the Tim Hortons Instagram page, it almost seems like these are being hidden in secrecy.

There are four sandwiches on the regular menu, like the BLT, but we went with the ham and cheddar. All of them could fall right here at the #6 spot. The bread is the real miss here and often dry and too hard, but at least there are options at lunchtime if this is where you end up.

5. Maple Bacon BELT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

With quite a few breakfast sandwiches that are decent at best, we decided to highlight the one we feel is the best.

This sandwich with maple bacon, egg, lettuce, and tomato is a stacked breakfast sandwich on a bagel (or English muffin if you’d rather), and there are worse options for the first meal of the day.

4. Biebs Brew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Okay, so the Biebs Brew isn’t always on the menu, but it made such an impact that we felt it was essential to include it.

The summer drink feature was a layered iced coffee with a creamy French Vanilla flavour. Bring this one back and replace the standard Iced Coffee, please.

3. Loaded Wraps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Similar to the Loaded Bowls, the new Loaded Wraps also come in the same two varieties: cilantro lime chicken and habanero chicken. Like the bowls, these can also come vegetarian, so it’s nice to have the choice.

These are our favourite lunch choice out of all the options when looking for a meal at Tim Hortons.

2. Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

This might be a boring answer but, of course, we have to include it. People LOVE the coffee here. It’s more of a love-it or hate-it thing for Canadians, but it’s still by far the most ordered item and the reason we expect lines at the drive-thru.

Whether you take it black, double-double, or as sweet as the iced coffee here, the coffee is what keeps people coming back.

1. Timbits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

These are our number one pick because they are so unique (and delicious).

There are many to choose from, and the variety can’t be beaten. It’s amazing more donut shops haven’t adopted a similar experience, but that might just be because Timmies can sell SO many of them.

Bringing these to a family gathering, office party, sports game, or otherwise has become an expected Canadian tradition and why it takes our top spot as the best Tim Hortons ranked menu item.