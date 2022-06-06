Biebs Brew: Tim Hortons' newest Justin Bieber collab is now available
It’s finally here! You can now get your hands on Tim Hortons’ Biebs Brew, available in stores for a limited time only.
As of Monday, the beloved Canadian coffee chain is serving its newest Bieber-fied creation, Biebs Brew, across all Canada and the US locations.
This limited-time drink adds a twist to Tim’s iconic iced coffee. According to the chain, Bieber shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, leading the team to work on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.
The new addition to the Tim Hortons new summer drink menu, the Biebs Brew features a creamy French Vanilla flavour. But is it really a game-changer? We had the chance to try it out before its big launch day.
“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs; we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” said Bieber according to the news release.
“Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons, and it’s always been something close to my heart.”
Timbiebs fans can also get their hands on the iconic timbits as all three flavours are making a comeback — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — on June 6, too.
It doesn’t stop there! Canadians can also purchase a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler. It’s a stainless steel cup with a reusable straw for both hot and cold drinks.
Limited amounts of Timbiebs merch like the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag will also be available.
How exciting is that?!