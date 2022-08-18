Twitter reacts strongly to first-ever Tim Hortons India menu items

Tim Hortons India has officially launched.

The iconic Canadian chain is becoming well known across the world for its signature coffee, iconic beverages, delicious food, and specialty items that are unique to each location.

Now, it’s also known for its international outposts having some unbelievable-sounding dishes we wish we could get in Canada.

India is no different, introducing several brand new menu options we’ve never seen before, like Chole Kulcha Flatbread, Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta, and Paneer Tikka Wraps.

The Chilli Cheese Toast, Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwich, and Lamb Kebab Wrap are just three more tasty-sounding items we really wish we had here in Canada.

The Twitter reactions to the unique-sounding food items inspired by Indian cuisine sparked some strong opinions.

Why does Tim Hortons India have so many food and beverage options? Canada pls learn? — sunflower bby🌻 (@thatpeachhoe) August 15, 2022

These are just a handful of the best reactions, replies, and tweets that resulted from people seeing all of the new food options.

“Did you see the Tim Hortons menu in India?” tweeted one user. “It’s way better than ours.“

“ok but when will tim hortons india menu come to canada wtf,” tweeted another.

“just saw the tim hortons india menu please nobody contact me for a couple of days,” posted Twitter user @plutoocean.

Tim Hortons has recently opened there first location in India. This is there Menu 😶

Why the fuck they don’t have such menu here? 😐 pic.twitter.com/OBqjparNgG — MS 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@CanIndian_Bro) August 12, 2022

There were many other Twitter users calling out specific menu items, wishing jealously that Tim Hortons Canada also offered them.

“Tim Hortons in India has Chole Kulche on its menu,” wrote Sameer S.

“if it’s gonna end up tasting better than the canadian tim hortons i’m gonna permanently move there,” posted another.

“If you are offering yummy stuff like Paneer Tikka Wraps, Chilli Cheese Toast, Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwich, and Lamb Kebab Wraps in India, please offer them in Canada as well!” pleaded another user, asking for many of the featured items.

Yo @TimHortons, how are you going to offer this Chicken Tikka croissant in India but NOT in Canada? WYD? pic.twitter.com/BWwK9ve0ei — Raj Patel (@Rajio) August 12, 2022

“Tim Hortons expanded to India and has Mushroom Makhani Ravioli Pasta, Lamb Kebab Wrap and Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwiches on the menu!?!” posted @warda_bee. “And we’re still stuck with the same three dry sandwiches??? And for dessert Chocolate Truffle Cake??”

To many people, it wasn’t just how good these Indian items looked, but how poor Canadian choices seemed in comparison.

“Can’t believe Tim Hortons is going to serve kadak ginger chai in India but loyal customers in Canada have to make do with awful dip tea,” @Stellla_Artois tweeted.

“the best thing about Tim Hortons opening in India is all the veggie options,” posted another.

Tim hortons just opened a location in India and HOLY SHIT the menu is soooo gooood like wtf? — Yashmanyu Bharij (@yashbharij) August 15, 2022

Guests in India can also get many menu staples like the Iced Capp blended frozen coffee beverage and the delicious bite-sized Timbits.

Here’s hoping we might see a few of the Indian food items make their way over here so we can give them a try.