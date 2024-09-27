FoodRestaurant Openings

Marco Ovies
Sep 27 2024, 7:54 pm
Popeyes Chicken to open new Richmond location

Heads up, fried chicken lovers! Popeyes Chicken is gearing up to open another new location, this time in Richmond.

A representative from Popeyes confirmed to Dished that it will be opening a spot at 3675 Westminster Highway, Richmond.

This was the former location of a Church’s Chicken, which has since closed its doors.

While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, Dished was told the spot is expected to open sometime this year.

Recently, Popeyes opened a location on Granville Street in the former location of the athletic retailer Champs Sports.

Are you excited about this new Popeyes location? Or will you miss Church’s Chicken? Let us know in the comments.

Popeyes Chicken

Address: Unit 185 3675 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram

