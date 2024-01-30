3 new Victoria restaurants that are definitely worth a visit

Victoria is quickly becoming a premiere destination for the culinary arts.

Yes, of course, you can get the classics (i.e., fish and chips or sushi), but lately, culinary professionals, foodies, and tourists from around the country have set their sights on Victoria.

So, here are three new Victoria restaurants worth emptying your wallet for.

Rudi — named after the owner Jesse Dame’s grandfather, Rudolph — is one of the newest restaurants in Victoria’s dining scene. The team that brought you Wind Cries Mary in Bastion Square has taken over the former Sherwood location in downtown Victoria at 710 Pandora Ave. and brought the heat up on the location’s casual fine-dining flair.

Expect expertly crafted cocktails — like the applewood-smoked Old Fashioned — from a well-educated staff and a wine list fit for a queen, crafted by Rudi’s in-house sommelier.

The food is a family affair, according to the owner, with recipes passed down from his Italian grandmother — like a chili rigatoni—and a shared family menu featuring locally sourced fare like beef, scallops, and root vegetables.

It opened hastily right in time for the holidays this past December, and so far, it’s made a huge splash.

Address: 710 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Phone: 250-590-3255

Instagram | Website

You might also like: 5 of the most picturesque locations on Vancouver Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuck Taylor’s (@shucktaylors)

For the diner who wants a particularly unique West Coast seafood experience, Victoria presents Shuck Taylor’s.

This seafood restaurant opened in the fall, taking over from Shine Cafe, and quickly left an indelible mark on Victoria’s downtown restaurant scene, bringing instant classics like oyster po boys and lobster rolls.

With a refreshing oyster bed, shell-abrating local oysters, like those from Mudge Island and Fanny Bay, and East Coast oysters, like Malpeques and Sand Dunes, owner Jess Taylor has finally stationed his passion for oysters, which he cultivated for nine years as The Wandering Mollusk.

And hey, what would oysters be without a rich list of white wine? Shuck’s got that too.

Address: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria Instagram | Website

Don’t let the name fool you — Ugly Duckling Diner is as decadent as they come and quickly become the darling of Victoria’s food scene, placing in the top 30 best new Canadian restaurants from Air Canada’s enRoute magazine (another Victoria restaurant, Marilena Cafe & Raw Bar, made the top 10).

The owner, Corbin Mathany, is an Ontario-born chef who has cut his teeth in some of the most creative kitchens on Vancouver Island: Hudson’s on First in Duncan and Wind Cries Mary in Bastion Square.

He’s taken that experience and channelled it into Ugly Duckling Diner — a hole-in-the-wall restaurant tucked in near Fan Tan Alley in Victoria’s Chinatown, with a menu highlighting the terroir of Vancouver Island.

Bear in mind that this is a creative kitchen, and the menus change with “the seasons, the farmers, and the whims of the culinary team,” according to the restaurant’s website.