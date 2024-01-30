3 new Victoria restaurants that are definitely worth a visit
Victoria is quickly becoming a premiere destination for the culinary arts.
Yes, of course, you can get the classics (i.e., fish and chips or sushi), but lately, culinary professionals, foodies, and tourists from around the country have set their sights on Victoria.
So, here are three new Victoria restaurants worth emptying your wallet for.
Rudi
Rudi — named after the owner Jesse Dame’s grandfather, Rudolph — is one of the newest restaurants in Victoria’s dining scene. The team that brought you Wind Cries Mary in Bastion Square has taken over the former Sherwood location in downtown Victoria at 710 Pandora Ave. and brought the heat up on the location’s casual fine-dining flair.
Expect expertly crafted cocktails — like the applewood-smoked Old Fashioned — from a well-educated staff and a wine list fit for a queen, crafted by Rudi’s in-house sommelier.
The food is a family affair, according to the owner, with recipes passed down from his Italian grandmother — like a chili rigatoni—and a shared family menu featuring locally sourced fare like beef, scallops, and root vegetables.
It opened hastily right in time for the holidays this past December, and so far, it’s made a huge splash.
Address: 710 Pandora Avenue, Victoria
Phone: 250-590-3255
Shuck Taylor’s
For the diner who wants a particularly unique West Coast seafood experience, Victoria presents Shuck Taylor’s.
This seafood restaurant opened in the fall, taking over from Shine Cafe, and quickly left an indelible mark on Victoria’s downtown restaurant scene, bringing instant classics like oyster po boys and lobster rolls.
With a refreshing oyster bed, shell-abrating local oysters, like those from Mudge Island and Fanny Bay, and East Coast oysters, like Malpeques and Sand Dunes, owner Jess Taylor has finally stationed his passion for oysters, which he cultivated for nine years as The Wandering Mollusk.
Ugly Duckling Diner
The owner, Corbin Mathany, is an Ontario-born chef who has cut his teeth in some of the most creative kitchens on Vancouver Island: Hudson’s on First in Duncan and Wind Cries Mary in Bastion Square.
He’s taken that experience and channelled it into Ugly Duckling Diner — a hole-in-the-wall restaurant tucked in near Fan Tan Alley in Victoria’s Chinatown, with a menu highlighting the terroir of Vancouver Island.