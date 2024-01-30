Toronto is getting a new go-to spot for pan-Asian street food like noodles, spring rolls, wings and more, and it’s the brand’s first location outside of the Middle East.

Originating in Dubai in 2017, Wok Boyz also operates locations in Ghana and Oman. Now, they’re taking on North America by opening their first Canadian location in Toronto.

The fast-food restaurant’s menu has set dishes from various Asian cuisines, like spicy Korean chicken wings, pad Thai, curry Laksa, and more.

You can also opt to customize your own wok, choosing a base (they have everything from egg noodles and udon to quinoa and mixed vegetables), protein, vegetables, sauce, and toppings.

Wok Boyz Toronto is located in Liberty Market at 171 East Liberty Street and officially opened on January 29.