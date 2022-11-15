We are all about the magical local outdoor activities this year, but sometimes, a cozy vibe just hits the spot on a cooler, darker day in Vancouver.

Thank goodness that Glowbal Restaurant’s new Winter Wonderland-themed patio has arrived.

The downtown Vancouver restaurant just got a seriously festive holiday makeover, and Dished Vancouver was one of the first to check it out.

The West Georgia Street eatery has transformed its sprawling patio into a Christmas-themed delight, complete with cozy booths, toasty fireplaces, and of course, seasonal decor like snow-kissed greenery, and twinkly miniature lights.

A winter wonderland in the heart of the city, this spot is not just a picture-perfect place to snap a photo for Instagram.

Glowbal’s introduced a selection of festive-friendly libations like Mulled Wine, Gingerbread Eggnog, and Jingle Juice, to name a few.

It also features tons of toasty heaters and awnings for full protection from the elements.

Be sure to head here for the heaters, delicious sips, and tasty food to get yourself into the holiday spirit.

Oh, and don’t forget to try the new Negroni Flight. This offering comes with three varieties of the classic and much-loved cocktail: Classic, West Coast White, and Chocolate.

Glowbal Restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and happy hour service daily from 11:30 am until late, and for weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am.

Who are you bringing to a holiday-themed happy hour here?

Make your reservations now!

