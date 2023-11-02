Playland's new state-of-the-art launch coaster takes shape

There has been considerable construction progress on Playland’s new launch coaster ever since the last crowds descended onto Hastings Park for this past summer’s PNE Fair and the regular Playland operating season.

The bright yellow twisting steel track rising above the amusement skyline, supported by fuchsia-coloured steel beams, was impossible to miss for those who visited Playland for its Fright Nights season over the past few weeks. In contrast, just two months ago during the PNE Fair, only foundational work was apparent.

The yet-to-be-named ride is currently being built on the former footprints of the previous Corkscrew coaster, Drop Zone, and Revelation rides — at the northern end of Playland. The flagship attraction is scheduled to open by Summer 2024.

With a cost of about $10 million, it is the PNE’s single largest investment made for a permanent ride attraction.

The launch coaster project was first announced by the PNE in late 2022. It will have a track length of 1,247 ft (380 metres), a maximum height of about 60 ft (18 metres), a single 27-ft-long (8 metres) train with three cars carrying 12 passengers, and a launch acceleration of 1.3G.

The coaster has a 60-foot (18-metre) first drop, airtime hills, helices, and sweeping turns — an experience the PNE deems to be “unlike anything else in the country.”

It uses the newest generation of coaster train vehicles, and new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology.

LSM is the latest highly advanced technology as it uses electromagnetic propulsion without any moving parts, which launches a roller coaster train at high speeds very quickly. It is a big deal for both PNE and the amusement industry; a year ago, the manufacturer unveiled Playland’s ride vehicle at a major attractions industry convention in Orlando.

According to the PNE, it will be the fastest launch coaster of its kind in Canada.

Other components of the new launch coaster include significant landscaping and theming components, with the overall ride project representing the first step of Playland’s major redevelopment and expansion into a theme park.

Just to the east of the launch coaster site, construction has finally reached completion on a public art staircase, formally named “Home + Away,” resembling a staircase to nowhere, at the northwest corner of Empire Field. Although it is finished, this City of Vancouver public art project currently remains fenced off, inaccessible.

The functional staircase-like structure has a height of more than 50 ft (17 metres), and it sits on an embankment that was previously used for the grandstands of the former Empire Stadium.

The public art project is significantly delayed. And even with significant value engineering to slim down its design as an effort to reduce costs, its final budget is now $640,000 — over $200,000 more than the initially approved project of $450,000 in 2014.

Immediately to the west of the launch coaster will be the brand new PNE Amphitheatre, replacing the existing 1960s-built temporary amphitheatre on the same site.

The new amphitheatre, with a capacity for 10,000 spectators and designed with a landmark mass timber roof, will open by Summer 2026 at a cost of about $104 million.