59-year-old PNE Amphitheatre to be demolished after this summer

It is the end of the era for one of Hastings Parks’ longest surviving entertainment venues, as the PNE Amphitheatre will permanently close after Labour Day, when the 2023 PNE Fair comes to a close.

Over the subsequent months, the amphitheatre will be demolished as part of the construction project to build a new world-class amphitheatre with a landmark weather-protective covering on the same footprint.

The PNE has seen much use with its 1964-built amphitheatre, which was originally intended to be a temporary structure. It has a capacity for 4,500 spectators in bench grandstand seating.

But after 59 years, the amphitheatre is now in very poor condition — it lacks modern amenities and features to support major, higher-calibre concerts and events, and the lack of a roof severely limits its operating season.

Major construction activities on the new replacement amphitheatre are set to begin in early 2024 for completion in early 2026, just in time for the 2026 PNE Fair and Vancouver’s role in co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new amphitheatre’s spectator maximum capacity will be more than twice that of the existing venue, with flexible capacity enabling the venue to be scalable for events between 1,500 and 10,000 people.

The new venue’s design, boasting one of the world’s largest free-span timber roof structures, is by Vancouver-based Revery Architecture.

In addition to weather protection covering the outdoor venue, there will be new purpose-built, high-quality amenities for event attendees, including washrooms, food and beverage concessions, merchandise sales, digital signage, and WiFi.

The benefits of the new amphitheatre go far beyond the annual 15-day PNE Fair. New fixed event equipment and infrastructure to lower the cost of staging events will also enable the venue to see expanded uses for community groups and non-profit organizations, in addition to attracting major concerts, festivals, and other events.

The existing amphitheatre attracts an average of five events per year outside of the PNE Fair period, but the new amphitheatre — with a roof covering and modern facilities and amenities — is expected to host 78 shows annually by its fifth year of operations, including 48 commercial/corporate events and 30 community events.

For many years, the existing PNE Amphitheatre was used as the PNE Fair’s venue for its Summer Night Concerts with major headlining acts, which were previously located in an area now known as Festival Park. The current temporary stage at Festival Park is now used for the Fair’s community programming. Prior to the changeup, some of the Fair’s programming at the amphitheatre even included monster truck shows.

In mid-September 2022, there was a riot at the PNE Amphitheatre when the headliner of a standalone festival event outside of the Fair period cancelled at the last minute.

The PNE first publicly unveiled the new amphitheatre design in April 2023, and Vancouver City Council approved the financial plan and updated total construction budget of $104 million in July 2023. The project will be completely self-funded by the PNE through revenue-generating events and sponsorship opportunities, including a naming rights sponsor. The PNE recently indicated there is immense interest in the venue’s sponsorship opportunities.

While the amphitheatre project’s design and planning work was conducted over the last few years, the project has been envisioned for well over a decade by the PNE and the municipal government, ever since a master plan for renewing Hastings Park was created to overhaul its entertainment functions and green spaces.

Construction is also well underway on a new state-of-the-art launch coaster just to the east of the future amphitheatre site, as part of Playland’s redevelopment and expansion.