$10 million in new federal funding for PNE to improve attractions

Further improvements to the fairgrounds and attractions of the PNE and its Playland amusement park in Hastings Parks will be supported by new funding from the federal government.

Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced Friday afternoon the federal government will provide $10 million to support the PNE’s continued efforts to improve itself and renew its purpose as a fun, economic generator for Metro Vancouver.

“Now is the time to chart a new course for our tourism sector, one that harnesses and power of unique attractions to help grow our economy,” said Sajjan this afternoon during a press conference.

“PacifiCan is taking steps to ensure the PNE can continue to drive economic growth and deliver unforgettable experiences in our region.”

With today's announcement of an additional $10 million to PNE from the federal PacifiCan agency, this brings total federal funding towards improving PNE's attractions and infrastructure over the past year to $20 million. #vanpoli 🎢 5/5https://t.co/2Pb9wpi4o5 pic.twitter.com/pXPtbkjSOC — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 30, 2023

This will go towards upgrades to Playland’s new launch coaster currently under construction, as well as site upgrades for the seasonal Fright Nights and the new PNE Winter Fair events, allowing Hastings Park to be improved as a year-round attraction — beyond the peak period of the summer months traditionally focused on the regular Playland operating season and the PNE Fair. As well, the investment will go towards new sensory pods for neurodiverse guests.

“The additional $10 million recognizes the importance of the economic growth the PNE plays here in our city and indeed in our province,” said Sarah Kirby-Yung, a Vancouver city councillor and the chair of the PNE board of directors.

This is going to be invested in tangible projects on infrastructure to ensure our future for generations to come. We are becoming more of a year-round destination… Our future looks really strong, and really bright.”

First announced in November 2022, the launch coaster, the new flagship anchor attraction for Playland, is expected to open in Summer 2024.

Construction is currently underway on the site of the launch coaster — on the former footprint of the decommissioned Corkscrew roller coaster (the northernmost end of Playland) — and the first segments of the ride’s bright yellow track have also been shipped to the fairgrounds.

It will use the newest generation of coaster train vehicles, and a new industry-leading linear synchronous motor system, which is a highly advanced technology that uses electromagnetic propulsion without any moving parts. The PNE’s new generation ride vehicle was also unveiled late last year at an Orlando convention on amusement and rides.

In addition to using state-of-the-art coaster technology, the new ride will be heavily themed to add to the immersive experience provided.

The construction of the new launch coaster represents the first phase of Playland’s redevelopment and expansion over the longer term.

The latest infusion in federal funding increases the federal government’s total recent funding to the PNE to $20 million, including $10 million previously announced in September 2022 specifically for entertainment infrastructure, lighting, facility, and information technology upgrades.

A small portion of the previous federal funding went towards installing a new programmable outdoor nighttime lighting system for Pacific Coliseum’s exterior, not dissimilar to BC Place Stadium and the sails of Canada Place.