Canada's fastest launch roller coaster to be built at Playland (RENDERINGS)

For years, Metro Vancouver thrill seekers have been asking the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) to make major reinvestments in its rides and attractions to Playland.

In just a few years, they will get what they asked for — it is finally coming.

In a press conference at Playland this morning, the PNE announced it will build a massive launch roller coaster at a cost of $9 million, which represents the single largest investment ever made for a permanent ride in the history of Playland.

The marquee launch roller coaster — the fastest of its kind in Canada — will be built on the existing northern end of Playland within the former site of the Corkscrew Coaster, which was decommissioned and removed in 2019 in anticipation of a new advanced roller coaster ride, site expansion, and redevelopment.

“Despite the financial effects of the COVID pandemic, the PNE has displayed its resiliency and innovation by not only surviving the pandemic, but by pivoting our business throughout it to energy in a place to invest in this spectacular ride and into Playland’s future. We know that the new coater will be an impressive addition to Playland’s ride roster,” said Shelley Frost, the president and CEO of PNE.

PNE has contracted Italian theme park ride company Zamperla to design and build the attraction.

This launch roller coaster will have a track length of 1,247 ft (380 metres), a maximum height of about 60 ft (18 metres), a single 27-ft-long (8 metres) train with three cars carrying 12 passengers, and a launch acceleration of 1.3G. It uses the newest generation of coaster train vehicles, and new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology.

LSM is the latest highly advanced technology as it uses electromagnetic propulsion without any moving parts, which is used to launch a roller coaster train at high speeds very quickly. In a matter of nanoseconds, the polarity on the track is reversed from positive to negative — completely without touching the train.

The use of LSM for this new Playland coaster is capturing the attention of the amusement rides industry, as Frost will be travelling to Orlando later this month to unveil the ride with Zamperla representatives at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo. LSM is increasingly favoured over older linear induction motor (LIM) technology.

The coaster has a 60-foot (18-metre) first drop, airtime hills, helices, and sweeping turns — an experience the PNE deems to be “unlike anything else in the country.”

Zamperla also worked with PNE on several other rides in recent years, including Playland’s new Gryphon-type ride, named “Skybender,” which opened this past summer to replace aging rides.

“Playland and Zamperla have a long partnership and their [PNE] team started discussions with us over a year ago about their long-term planning and helping them grow the park’s offerings,” said Antonio Zamperla, the CEO of Zamperla.

In addition to the high-tech coaster, the space and waiting areas will be extensively themed, marking the beginning of Playland’s long-term evolution and significant expansion from an “amusement park” to what is technically considered a “theme park.”

Artistic renderings show this coaster will have a fully themed entrance plaza, waiting area, illuminated launch tunnel, and landscaping, as well as footpaths below for visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of the coaster train and riders barrelling down the track.

Construction on the new coaster will begin in 2023 for a scheduled opening in 2024. A name for the ride will be announced at a later date.