Playland's redevelopment into a theme park could be scaled back

COVID-19 appears to have cast a shadow on the Pacific National Exhibition’s (PNE) long-sought plans to provide its amusement park with a major renovation and expansion for a dramatic transformation into a theme park destination.

A city staff report this month notes that the Playland redevelopment project has been impacted by the pandemic and escalating project costs.

“Significant capital investment is required with estimated capital costs for Playland exceeding available funding sources,” reads the report.

“Playland Redevelopment would require significant reinvestment of future revenues.”

The report also states that the plan to complete the redevelopment, even in phases, can no longer be accomplished within a 10-year timeframe. Prior to COVID-19, the PNE was aiming for a completion of the entire redevelopment before the end of this decade.

Additionally, it is also noted that “market interest in [a] potential partnership is limited.”

These findings are based on the project’s completed business case, which was delayed last year due to the pandemic.

A decision was made by PNE’s board of directors in April 2021 to pause the redevelopment, and revisit the project’s plans in early 2022 with “a focus on reducing the project scope.”

Previous preliminary concepts call for the redevelopment of the existing Playland footprint, and a northward expansion into the surface parking lot and a portion of the Hastings Racecourse’s barns. Playland would grow from 15 acres to 22 acres, with the attraction carved out into a handful of uniquely themed lands.

“We want it to be a better place to visit, with better attractions and programming. That is what this is really all about, making it a better entertainment option. But it’s also a nicer place to be, it’s not just asphalt as it’s also covered with trees and plants,” said John Brodie, the project manager of the PNE master plan, in early February 2020.

“It is more like a theme park that you might visit in Southern California, if you’ve been to a Disneyland or Knott’s Berry Farm. But it keeps the accessibility and affordability that has been a part of Playland today.”

In 2019, the PNE permanently closed and removed Playland’s iconic Corkscrew roller coaster in preparation for the construction of the northward expansion of the attraction.

Planning for the redevelopment first began about a decade ago, and when the PNE first presented its future Playland concept to the previous city council in 2016, the project’s cost was estimated to be $120 million — up from $79 million in 2011. This includes $41 million for site redevelopment, $45 million for ride and attraction investments, $26 million for improved infrastructure, and $8 million for greening.

To fund the project, the municipal government would provide construction financing, which would be fully repaid by the PNE over time from the new revenues generated by a significant increase in Playland attendance.

While the Playland redevelopment is currently stalled, city council gave final approval this week to the PNE’s other major revitalization project — a $70-million new replacement covered outdoor amphitheatre for events and concerts. It will have a capacity for 9,340 spectators, along with modern infrastructure and amenities for event organizers and those attending events. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 for a completion by 2026 at the latest.

The municipal government will provide most of the construction financing required for the new amphitheatre, with the PNE repaying the city through new revenues generated by the venue’s greatly enhanced ability to attract events.

“Playland’s business case has a lower return profile compared to the Amphitheatre Renewal project,” reads the report.

The PNE, as a not-for-profit organization owned by the City of Vancouver, is currently in the midst of a financial crisis due to the pandemic’s ongoing impact on its revenues.

PNE and City of Vancouver officials have been pleading the provincial government for $8-million in emergency operating funding. Playland has reopened for a limited operating season and there are potential plans for a scaled-down Fair in August.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to the PNE for further comment on the future of the Playland redevelopment.