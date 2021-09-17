Places you can access without a BC Vaccine Card

The BC Vaccine Card has been in effect for almost a full week, and while there have been one or two incidents, the implementation has thus far progressed without a hitch, outside of some early technical issues.

You need a vaccine card to access most public indoor social spaces, like restaurants, movie theatres, and fitness centres.

More businesses and organizations around the city and province have updated their guidelines, revealing many places you don’t need a card to access.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed that while most restaurants require patrons to confirm vaccination records, fast food restaurants, including cafeterias, food trucks, and places like Starbucks, which don’t offer table service, do not require the card.

Places you can access without the BC Vaccine Card:

Grocery stores

Barbers/Stylists

Transit vehicles

Wine and beer tasting rooms that don’t have seating

Hotels, resorts, cabins, campsites (with some exceptions)

Swimming pools (unless an event is happening)

Banks/credit unions

Retail and clothing stores

Libraries

Food banks/shelters

Escape rooms/laser tag/paint ball/arcades/bowling alleys (if they don’t offer table service)

Health services

Airport food courts

Social services

Worship services

Before and after school programs

The City of Vancouver has also updated its guidelines around the vaccine card guidelines, listing many establishments that don’t require a vaccine card:

General entry at Vancouver Park Board community centres to use the washroom/showers, exceptions for indoor group events and activities

VanDusen Garden general entry/gift shop access (still required for restaurant access)

Bloedel Conservatory (may be required for special events)

City of Vancouver community centres

City Hall

Even though many places won’t ask you for your card, a mandatory mask mandate is still in effect for most indoor public settings.

Fines can be issued for anyone violating BC Vaccine Card rules.

The fine amount for individuals is $230 or $575, and $2,300 for event organizers or owners and operators of locations.