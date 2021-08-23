The full list of places you won't have access to without a BC vaccine card

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Premier John Horgan unveiled the BC COVID-19 vaccine card today, revealing all the places citizens can no longer access without one.

The first phase goes into effect on September 13. It will require residents to have at least one vaccine shot to be granted access to several public spaces. By October 24, entry to these settings will require people to be fully vaccinated at least seven days before visiting any of the restricted places.

Health officials also urged anyone unvaccincated to do so.

“Vaccines are our ticket to putting this pandemic behind us,” said Premier John Horgan. “So I call on all eligible unvaccinated British Columbians to roll up their sleeves to stop the spread, and help protect themselves, their loved ones and the people in their community.

The full list:

Indoor ticketed sporting events

Indoor concerts

Indoor theatre dance and symphony events

Restaurants (indoor and patio dining)

Nightclubs

Casinos

Movie theatres

Fitness centres and gyms (excluding youth recreational sports)

Businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

Organized indoor events (weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

What you’ll need to apply:

Name

Date of birth

Personal health number

You will be able to save a copy of your proof of vaccination on your phone for easy access.

“I am grateful to every single person who has taken the time to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

You will also need to present a valid government ID along with your vaccine card.