Heavy rain warning issued for Metro Vancouver heading into weekend

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver by Environment Canada, as heavy rain is expected to drench the region.

The warning suggests the rain will kick in on Friday morning and last until Friday evening.

On top of the heavy rain, high winds are also expected on Friday.

The regions that will be impacted include Vancouver, Burnaby, New West, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

Approximately 50 to 70 mm of rain is expected, with higher amounts over Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains.

Rain will begin overnight but will intensify throughout the day on Friday. Southeasterly winds of up to 60 km/h are also expected.

Heavy rain and gusty winds should ease by Friday night.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads.

The weather authority also recommends turning on your headlights while driving, and maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles.