Corduroy restaurant, known for its opposition to BC’s COVID-19 health protocols, is now defying the BC Vaccine Card.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Corduroy restaurant, located at 1943 Cornwall Avenue, said that all guests will be welcome in the restaurant today, regardless of vaccination status.

The post also asks guests and fans to email the provincial health officer for a reconsideration of the BC Vaccine Card.

“The leaders of this country, this province, are vilifying a class of persons and promoting punishment and segregation of them,” read the Instagram post.



As of late Monday morning, the post had been “liked” by almost 900 people.

It went on to say, “You either stand for medical freedom OR you will allow the government to have complete control over your body. This is not just a one time thing and you NEED to understand that.”

“The PHO order states we can ask for a Reconsideration of this new order so we are asking and encourage you to do the same!”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Ian Tostenson of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association said, “Any person who intentionally defies the health order does not represent the culture and character of our industry. They should be fined and closed.”

“This will be their second time, thumbing their nose at public safety,” he added.

Tostenson also praised the thousands of restaurants that are going to be implementing the BC Vaccine Card.

Corduroy has a history of defiance of the province’s guidelines on COVID-19.

When the province closed restaurants earlier in the pandemic, Corduroy defied the order.

BC health officials have suggested that fines would be issued for anyone defying the BC Vaccine Card, but it remains to be seen how it will be enforced.

Rebecca Matthews, the owner of the Kitsilano establishment, has gone on record numerous times in opposition to provincial health officials.

“We were given no notice again. We were not told what we could do to improve the safety of restaurants. There was no transparency of what the actual reason was,” Matthews said after a previous health order to close restaurants.

Maxine Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, called the actions of the Corduroy owner “courageous.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Corduroy for comment.