BC's vaccine pass rollout hit technical difficulties before it was officially announced

Sep 7 2021, 12:06 pm
BC Health Gateway

BC’s vaccine card roll-out hit a couple of snags before it was even official.

The province was set to announce details at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 7. However, in the morning, BC residents figured out that the website to obtain their vaccine card was already live.

The BC Health Gateway appeared to have its vaccine card page available and functional.

Many were able to obtain a PDF of their vaccine card before the site experienced traffic so heavy that it began issuing wait times to users as long as 30 minutes.

 

There’s plenty of time to obtain your vaccine card ahead of the September 13 deadline.

But that didn’t stop people from overloading the site.

Many took to social media to share screengrabs of invalid vaccine cards, technical error messages, and BC vaccine card wait times.

After September 13, BC residents will be expected to present a valid vaccine card to participate in non-essential activities like eating at restaurants and more.

Despite many curious to get their vaccine card early, more information about the card and its implementation in the province is expected Tuesday afternoon.

