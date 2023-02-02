Last year we put the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival on your radar, and now it looks like the event is returning for another year of all things boba.

This shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to go down once again this summer in Metro Vancouver.

From July 7 to 9, 2023, the fest will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

Last year the event featured 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths, too.

In addition to that, there were also performances, games, and a pearl-judging contest where people voted for their favourite bubble tea shop.

We’ll keep you posted as more and more details are released, but for now, mark your calendars, bubble tea lovers!

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2023

When: July 7 to July 9, 2023

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: TBD