One of Vancouver’s favourite purveyors of quality seafood is about to bring back some of its most popular menu items for the fall and winter seasons.

Fresh Ideas Start Here (also known as FISH for short) is launching its seasonal menu tomorrow, Friday, September 22.

This includes the return of its famous seafood congee, one of its most popular dishes.

Other additions will include fresh BC uni and some special FISHcuterie platters.

“Our seafood congee is definitely a cult favourite, and the cooler weather is the perfect time to enjoy our take on the classic Chinese rice porridge,” says Jenice Yu, CEO and owner of FISH. “And of course, fall and winter mean BC uni is in season. We’re seeing a lot of greens already this year, with the reds coming very soon.”

The seafood congee in question features a variety of fresh, local, and sustainable seafood, which is simmered in a wild Pacific Halibut broth. This iconic dish was actually created in collaboration with Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, and former FISH executive chef, Deseree Lo.

To celebrate its launch, the first 50 customers will receive a small bowl of complimentary congee on launch day between the hours of 11 am and 6 pm – all they have to do is mention “halibut.”

As for the FISHcuterie, this take on seafood-forward snack board features a selection of local delicacies, including smoked wild sockeye lox, prawn cocktail, pepper smoked spring salmon candy, smoked black cod candy, housemade salmon and prawn spreads, and squid salad.

The platter, which starts at $109, also includes things like smoked olives, pickled onions, lemons, and crackers. Orders for the FISHcuteries boards can be made online in advance – perfect for holiday parties.

You can check out FISH in person at #180-7515 Market Crossing in Burnaby, where it’s open daily from 11 am to 6 pm.