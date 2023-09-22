One of Vancouver’s best oyster bars and seafood markets is set to expand this coming winter.

The Michelin-recommended Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market, located at 762 Cambie Street, has shared plans to expand its current space in the coming months, essentially doubling the size of the seafood destination.

The addition of the next-door space at the BLU Hotel will turn the current almost 50-seat space into one with an additional 60 seats, turning Fanny Bay into a significantly larger spot at 1,800 square feet. This expansion will also include the addition of a private dining room for parties, plus more oyster bar seating.

Vancouver’s only tide-to-table oyster bar and shellfish market, Fanny Bay originally opened in 2016 and has quickly become one of the city’s most-loved spots for oysters and other seafood delicacies.

“We’re really happy that over the last seven years, people have enjoyed dining with us at our oyster bar and seeing all that our farms have to offer,” says Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Co-Owner and Wholesale/Marketing Manager Malindi Taylor. “We’ve always wanted a space where we could host larger parties and our Shuck, Sip and Slurp classes and this gives us the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Both the restaurant and the market will remain open during the expansion process, and will only be closed for a short period of time while the wall between the two spaces is taken down.

An official opening date for the new space has not been shared, but guests can expect to check out the new, bigger Fanny Bay sometime this coming winter.