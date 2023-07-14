Earlier this spring, Wild Thing on Main closed suddenly and with little explanation, leaving the Mount Pleasant community wondering what would take its place.

At the time, Dished was told that Wild Thing did not have any information about what the new owners had in mind when it comes to the space.

Shortly after its closure, all signage had been removed, and windows papered over, but it looks as if something new is finally taking shape.

A brand new owner and concept has taken over the space, and we finally know a little more about what’s going in here: the 2420 Main Street address is being transformed into a bar called Pinky’s on Main.

This spot will be a sister location to Nelson Street’s The Moose, which opened in 2001 and is known as “the OG rock and roll bar.”

In a video shared on The Moose’s Instagram account, owner Flashy Ashi (Ashi Minhas) shared that “for years I’ve been inundated and harassed and bugged by friends and customers alike ‘hey, when are you opening another spot?’ Well you know what? The time has come.”

As for what we can expect from Pinky’s? “Great comfort food, the tunes are going to be pumpin’, the drinks are gonna be comin’ out, good times. I can’t wait for everybody to check out the room,” shares Ashi.

While a separate Instagram account for Pinky’s has been started, not much information has been shared as of yet other than the bar’s punchy logo featuring a hot pink skull.

Stay tuned for more details on Pinky’s as we find out more information.

Pinky’s on Main

Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram