Elias Pettersson misses Canucks practice day before second round

The Vancouver Canucks were missing a key player at practice today.

Elias Pettersson did not skate with the group the day before they open their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. He’s officially out today due to illness. His status for Game 1 tomorrow is unknown.

The Swedish forward has had a disappointing playoff run thus far, with just three assists and no goals in the first round. His struggles extended into the latter part of the regular season, as he has just one goal in his last 19 combined games.

Pettersson played in all 82 regular season games, scoring 34 goals and adding 55 assists for 89 points. It was the second-best point total of his career.

Nils Aman took line rushes in Pettersson’s spot at practice this morning. The rest of the lines were unchanged. The 24-year-old Aman has zero career playoff games and scored seven points in 43 regular season contests this year.

There is a recent history of sickness on the team, as the Canucks did have Tyler Myers miss Game 2 of the first round with the flu. However, that was more than two weeks ago, and head coach Rick Tocchet has since denied that there was a bug going around the team.

The Canucks start their second-round series against the Oilers tomorrow night. The puck drops at 7 pm PT as these two Pacific Division rivals fight for a spot in the conference finals.

The two fanbases have already been going at each other on social media before the series has even started. The Canucks won all four games between the two teams during the regular season.