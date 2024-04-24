Another injury? Tyler Myers out of Canucks lineup for Game 2



It looks like Thatcher Demko won’t be the only Vancouver Canucks player lost to injury. Tyler Myers was a surprise absence during the pre-game warmup, and won’t play in Game 2 at Rogers Arena.

Both Noah Juulsen and Mark Friedman took the pre-game warmup, with the Abbotsford product Juulsen expected to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

It’s unclear at this point what is ailing the 6-foot-8 blueliner, who is enjoying his most consistent season since arriving in Vancouver in 2019.

Myers saw 19:08 of ice time in Game 1 against the Nashville Predators, paired with Carson Soucy.