Demko could return for Canucks by Game 5 at the earliest: report

Thatcher Demko could be an option for the Vancouver Canucks in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The star goalie could return as soon as Game 5, although that might be pushing it, according to a new report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. A more realistic return date would potentially bring the goalie back for Game 6 or Game 7.

Demko has been ruled out for the first four games of this second-round series, per the same report.

Sources say #Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko is out through at least Game 4 of this Round 2 series vs. #Oilers. Demko has been skating and progressing. Big week ahead. Earliest possible return is Game 5 and that is probably pushing it. But Games 6-7 get interesting, if necessary. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 7, 2024

Demko suffered his current knee injury in Game 1 of the first round against the Nashville Predators on April 21. Game 5 of the team’s series against the Oilers is scheduled for Thursday, May 16. Game 6 would take place two days later on Saturday, May 18 if needed. This would mean just under a month of recovery time.

While the exact details of Demko’s injury are still unknown, it is affecting the same knee he hurt during the regular season. He was originally deemed to be “week-to-week” when first diagnosed.

The American-born goalie enjoyed the best regular season of his career and was named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time. He posted career-best numbers in wins, save percentage, and goals-against-average.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said recently that he was hopeful Demko would be made available during this upcoming series. The 28-year-old has been skating in full pads, although he’s yet to publicly participate in a practice or live drills.

Thatcher Demko has joined the #Canucks on the ice. He’s chatting with Ian Clark. pic.twitter.com/SPRepPo5hu — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 6, 2024

The Canucks and Oilers face off in Game 1 tomorrow at 7 pm PT. While Tocchet wouldn’t reveal who would start the big game in Demko’s absence, it’s expected to be rookie Arturs Silovs, who has been on fire and posted a shutout in his last outing.