The action hasn’t even started yet, but Vancouver Canucks fans and Edmonton Oilers fans are already going at each other on social media.

Both the Oilers and Canucks are known for having dedicated supporters who are not afraid to make their voices heard online. The two fanbases have not been holding anything back, as they’re fully in playoff form.

Canucks vs Oilers round 2. This is what it’s all about, get ready for the most toxic hockey twitter timeline of your life. pic.twitter.com/GFRrEeBr9H — Dyl (@dhockey13) May 4, 2024

It’s the first time the two teams will face each other in the playoffs since 1992.

Both fanbases have been throwing their fair share of barbs at the opposition. Oilers fans have been going at Canucks fans for all sorts of things, including attacking their character.

The Canucks fanbase is the worst that's still in the playoffs, and it's not really close. Shitty humans + doesn't support the team during hardships. Perfect mix. — local man (@TeacherofPuck) May 7, 2024

Vegas fans – bought us drinks after oilers beat Vegas.

Kraken fans – took us for drinks after oilers beat them

We went to a junior hockey game in victoria to see the oil kings (who lost) and a person wearing a Canucks jersey told me to kill myself Vancouver fans are trash pic.twitter.com/XvSdG4Geul — lindsey (@lindolph_) May 7, 2024

This has included warnings that the Canucks are about to get “humbled” by the Oilers. The Alberta-based team is a big favourite according to most metrics.

Vancouver fans are about to get hard lesson on what the Playoff version of the Edmonton Oilers are like. In Playoffs, the players morph into their true warrior battle level as well character level. Edmonton has character coming out everywhere. It’s time to humble the Canucks. — Brett Jeffrey (@fields1096) May 7, 2024

Canucks fans after 4 games against the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/outFcZifWl — DNL (@OilerAnalytics) May 4, 2024

Canucks Twitter, famous around the league, has not been quiet with their response.

In the Last 30 Years :

Canucks vs. Oilers – 85-63-18

Oilers vs. Canucks – 63-85-18 Years missing the Playoffs

Oilers – 16

Canucks – 14 Stanley Cup Final Appearances

Canucks – 2

Oilers – 1 Presidents Trophy's

Canucks – 2

Oilers – 0 We all know who the better team is. — NC Hammer (@CanadianLuigii) May 7, 2024

Oilers fans scrolling through twitter to find anything and everything from #Canucks fans that they can pretend to be offended by. pic.twitter.com/oQzOXTI1CJ — Adrian (@Pools_Point) May 7, 2024

Hearing if Oilers win this series they'll open a second Boston Pizza in Edmonton. They haven't been this excited since they got electricity last year. — Taj (@taj1944) May 6, 2024

Canucks fans also made sure to bring up the numerous fights that have been recorded at Oilers games this year.

Hearing Edmonton Oilers fans have already starting fighting each other in the streets and at home in anticipation of Round 2. — Dr. Dangles (@DrDangles87) May 4, 2024

Popular hockey Spittin’ Chiclets podcaster and former Oilers player Ryan Whitney even joined in on the conversation.

“I hate their fans, and I cannot wait to beat them,” he said recently. “This team’s fanbase is so cocky.”

Canucks fans were quick to jump to their team’s defence and attempted to bring Whitney down a peg by reminding him of some career low points.

Lol it makes sense Whitney hates the Canucks and the fans. He was either injured or getting slapped around by the Luongo era Canucks his whole time in Edmonton — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) May 7, 2024

Just to be clear Whit is literally one of the softest players in NHL history. Every team got better (and won cups) when he was not on their team. Lets check what people were writing when he was traded off the soon to be cup winning (without Whit) Penguins… https://t.co/yFK6D6mQ3f pic.twitter.com/RHahbgPo9T — Mario (@Nuckyou22) May 6, 2024

The battle between the two fanbases has been igniting social media and people are taking notice.

Oilers and Canucks fans pic.twitter.com/UzGnixZLDz — Ahmed (@NHL_Bouchard) May 7, 2024

The long break before this series has contributed to the fiery environment on social media. Both teams had multiple days off to rest up after the first round.

Many are looking forward to tomorrow’s start of the series, when the focus will turn back to what’s happening on the ice.

With stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller on either side, it’s likely that the on-ice product will be terrific.

Just scrolling through my timeline it is quite clear they need to move the start of the Oilers/Canucks series up to right now for the mental health of many. — JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) May 7, 2024

#Canucks #Oilers fans: how bout just enjoying the hockey? no insults no name calling.. just enjoy this high talent 2nd round matchup. ok? 🏒 ✅ — Raffi Cavoukian (@Raffi_RC) May 6, 2024

If there’s one positive that the two fanbases can take from this series, it’s that even if their team loses, a Canadian team will advance to the conference finals.

The action gets started tomorrow at 7 pm PT when the two teams face off in Vancouver. Rogers Arena is sure to be rocking as Canucks fans cheer on their team at home in a second-round series for the first time since 2011.