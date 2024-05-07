SportsHockeyCanucksOilers

Canucks and Oilers fans already at each other's necks on social media

May 7 2024, 6:20 pm
@EdmontonOilers/X | @Canucks/X


The action hasn’t even started yet, but Vancouver Canucks fans and Edmonton Oilers fans are already going at each other on social media.

Both the Oilers and Canucks are known for having dedicated supporters who are not afraid to make their voices heard online. The two fanbases have not been holding anything back, as they’re fully in playoff form.

It’s the first time the two teams will face each other in the playoffs since 1992.

Both fanbases have been throwing their fair share of barbs at the opposition. Oilers fans have been going at Canucks fans for all sorts of things, including attacking their character.

This has included warnings that the Canucks are about to get “humbled” by the Oilers. The Alberta-based team is a big favourite according to most metrics.

 

Canucks Twitter, famous around the league, has not been quiet with their response.

Canucks fans also made sure to bring up the numerous fights that have been recorded at Oilers games this year.

Popular hockey Spittin’ Chiclets podcaster and former Oilers player Ryan Whitney even joined in on the conversation.

“I hate their fans, and I cannot wait to beat them,” he said recently. “This team’s fanbase is so cocky.”

Canucks fans were quick to jump to their team’s defence and attempted to bring Whitney down a peg by reminding him of some career low points.

The battle between the two fanbases has been igniting social media and people are taking notice.

The long break before this series has contributed to the fiery environment on social media. Both teams had multiple days off to rest up after the first round.

Many are looking forward to tomorrow’s start of the series, when the focus will turn back to what’s happening on the ice.

With stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller on either side, it’s likely that the on-ice product will be terrific.

If there’s one positive that the two fanbases can take from this series, it’s that even if their team loses, a Canadian team will advance to the conference finals.

The action gets started tomorrow at 7 pm PT when the two teams face off in Vancouver. Rogers Arena is sure to be rocking as Canucks fans cheer on their team at home in a second-round series for the first time since 2011.

