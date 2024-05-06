

At long last, the NHL has unveiled the playoff series schedule for the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

The series begins Wednesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with games being played every second day. Game 1 (Wednesday, May 8) and Game 2 (Friday, May 10) will each start at 7 pm PT/8 pm MT. Start times for the remaining games have yet to be determined.

The series shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 3 (Sunday, May 12) and Game 4 (Tuesday, May 14).

This is the first time the Canucks and Oilers are meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1992. The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference Final, where they’ll play the winner of the Dallas-Colorado series.

Despite having home ice advantage, the Canucks are big-time underdogs, with the vast majority of analysts picking Edmonton to advance.