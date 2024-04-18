Over the last four years, The Peri Peri Shack has opened locations both in Burnaby and Vancouver. Now, the flame grilled chicken spot is gearing up to open its third restaurant in New Westminster.

Located at 344 6th Street in New Westminster, it will be taking over the space of the former Ishtar Donair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PERI PERI SHACK (@theperiperishack)

“Your continuous support means the world to us, we wouldn’t be here without you guys—thank you all!” shared the restaurant in the Instagram announcement.

As the name suggests, The Peri Peri Shack is best known for its peri peri chicken in seven different spice levels: plain, mild, citrus and herb, mango, hot, very hot, and peri nero. You can also find seafood and cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory on the menu here.

An opening date for the new spot has yet to be announced, so be sure to check back here for more details once they’re available.

Address: 344 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok