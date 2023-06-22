With rents as sky high as these, at least it helps to know that life in Vancouver is world-class.

The Global Liveability Index 2023, published by the Economic Intelligence Unit, just dropped its definitive ranking of the most liveable cities in the world, and Canada made a strong showing.

With perfect scores for healthcare and education, three Canadian cities made the top 10 and coming #5 overall was Vancouver – the perennially liveable (and expensive) city.

What does “liveability” even mean?

According to EIU, “liveability” is an assessment of locations that provide the best or the worst living conditions.

“Assessing liveability has a broad range of uses, from benchmarking perceptions of development levels to assigning a hardship allowance as part of expatriate relocation packages,” reads the report.

“Our liveability rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location and allows for direct comparison between locations.”

In the ranking, cities are assigned a rating quality of relative comfort for 30 different factors organized into five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. All the scores are compiled and weighted on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 meaning intolerable and 100 meaning ideal.

Vancouver is the most liveable city in Canada

Taking a look at the top 10 positions, you can see three Canadian cities have made the ranking, Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

Vancouver also came in fifth in 2022. From 2022 to 2023, the asking rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment went up 20%. Still, cost does not seem to factor much into EIU’s ranking unless a cost of living crisis leads to civil unrest.

“In the Canadian cities of Vancouver (5th), Calgary (joint 7th) and Toronto (9th), scores for stability are up compared with last year, when these cities were impacted by anti-vaccine protests,” reads the report.

If you want to see the full report and learn more, you can find it from the Economist Intelligence Unit.