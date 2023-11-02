Video shows Vancouver pedestrians flee from fireworks launched toward them

It seems a group of kids who set off fireworks in Vancouver (and appeared to point some at pedestrians) didn’t get the karma social media users wanted.

A video uploaded to Reddit shows fireworks being set off near the Templeton Drive and E Hastings Street intersection just before 8 pm on Halloween.

After seeing the fireworks near the intersection, a group crossing the street started to run along E Hastings Street. At this point, two people can be seen setting off fireworks in the group’s direction.

Less than 30 seconds into the video, an unmarked police car rolls up to the group and displays its lights.

This seems to prompt two people to run away and a third to flee on a bike.



An officer is seen leaving their vehicle to chase after the group. However, after the group continues to run, the officer runs back to their car and pursues the group in their vehicle.

The surveillance video was uploaded by Reddit user u/Ok-Midnight-8732, who captioned the video, “Today’s instant karma.”

However, the Redditor may be disappointed to learn that Vancouver police were unable to catch up with the group.

“Our officers responded, and the kids ran away. No arrests were made,” VPD confirmed.

“As far as we know, no injuries have been reported.”

In 2020, the City of Vancouver’s fireworks ban came into effect. Fireworks are still permitted at cultural and community events, but they can only be discharged by certified technicians with the appropriate certificate and permit required.

However, despite this law, police around the Metro Vancouver region continue to respond to fireworks-related calls.