Vancouver sellers offer Halloween fireworks masked as "sky decorations"

If you’re looking to buy fireworks around Metro Vancouver for Halloween, you might want to rethink your choice as they’re illegal in some Metro Vancouver municipalities, though that hasn’t stopped people before.

When searching for fireworks on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, nothing comes up; however, when searching for Halloween or sky decorations, there are a lot of sellers offering various items, including the highly illegal Roman candles.

Some sellers, like this one on Craigslist, have quite an array of goods for sale, with some of the names of these items being quite ridiculous, like “anger management” and “crazy canuck.”

The listings are far and few between on Craigslist, but Facebook Marketplace is full of fireworks for sale that are masked as sky decorations.

Listings like this one don’t offer a ton of detail and include a vague picture of what might be available. Many of the listings are located in Langley, Delta or Surrey.

One seller is even offering a free cake for the biggest buyer!

Vancouver enacted a fireworks ban in 2021, which forbids the sale and use of fireworks for all folks. In Surrey, fireworks displays are only permitted if you’ve obtained a permit from the Surrey Fire Service Fire Prevention Branch.

Cities that don’t have a ban in place include Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Burnaby, New West and the District of North Vancouver.

