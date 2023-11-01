News

"Annoying as f*ck": Metro Vancouver residents complain of fireworks set off this Halloween

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 1 2023, 3:57 am
"Annoying as f*ck": Metro Vancouver residents complain of fireworks set off this Halloween
Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock | Pheelings media/Shutterstock

Some folks in Metro Vancouver are settling into what could be a sleepless night as fireworks get set off across the region.

Depending on the region you live in, fireworks may be legal for October 31 while others might have an outright ban. 

However, many Halloween revellers have paid the ban little heed and set off fireworks anyway — and this year was no different. 

It didn’t take long for fireworks to be sparked Tuesday evening.

As soon as the sun set, locals headed outside and bright firework displays could be seen nearly instantly. 

As instant as it was for fireworks to go off, residents were quick to take to the internet to complain. 

However, there are some folks that feel differently as some prefer to celebrate the day with seeing a display of lights. 

Either way, in Vancouver, the Fire Rescue Services said its crews would be out with Fire Prevention Inspectors responding to any instances of fireworks. 

“A reminder that confiscation and fines are options if anyone buys, sells or discharges fireworks,” it shared online on Halloween night. “Call 311 to report.”

Ahead of Halloween day, the City of Surrey said $100,000 worth of fireworks were seized from a retailer in the city. 

“Bylaw Officers conducted online and social media searches for sellers of fireworks in Surrey and identified a retail location allegedly selling fireworks,” a news release reads. “Officers attended the business and observed several shelves full of fireworks. RCMP seized the fireworks and municipal tickets were issued to the owner as well as two employees.”

In Surrey, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged without a valid Fire Department permit and Federal Fireworks Operator Certification. Those that violate the bylaw can face a $5,000 penalty or a suspension or loss of a business license for businesses found selling illegal fireworks. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop