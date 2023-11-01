"Annoying as f*ck": Metro Vancouver residents complain of fireworks set off this Halloween

Some folks in Metro Vancouver are settling into what could be a sleepless night as fireworks get set off across the region.



Depending on the region you live in, fireworks may be legal for October 31 while others might have an outright ban.

However, many Halloween revellers have paid the ban little heed and set off fireworks anyway — and this year was no different.

It didn’t take long for fireworks to be sparked Tuesday evening.

As soon as the sun set, locals headed outside and bright firework displays could be seen nearly instantly.

And they're off! Not long after sunset, fireworks were fired into the sky in #Surrey. Complaints online from across the Metro #Vancouver region are already rolling in. @DailyHiveVan #Halloween pic.twitter.com/0jHakuAY4x — Nikitha Martins (@nikitha_martins) November 1, 2023

Went to my roof to count. Saw 9 places going off on the fireworks and that’s just what I can see from downtown!!! #HappyHalloween #Vancouver — Krista (@koolkb) November 1, 2023

As instant as it was for fireworks to go off, residents were quick to take to the internet to complain.

Hey Vancouver!!!

How is the noise and smell from all of the fireworks going?

Are your cats and dogs cowering in a corner?

Halloween fireworks in Vancouver are annoying as fuck. — The BiPolar Guide (@ARamblin_Man) November 1, 2023

Kinda wish it was pouring rain so the fireworks would stop . So much for not allowed in Surrey and Delta. — Susan (@susanw71) November 1, 2023

I thought fireworks are banned? They are popping nonstop around here. #Vancouver — Ken 🌻🇭🇰🗽🇨🇦 (@kendroiddddd) November 1, 2023

@CityofVancouver what do we have to do to get rid of fireworks in vancouver? Bylaws and police don't do anything to prevent them as my dog is literally vibrating in the corner. Thanks for nothing. — Gardenermike666 (@gardenermike666) November 1, 2023

Fireworks are banned in #Vancouver yet they are going off everywhere! Feel so bad for pets that are bothered by them, thankfully mine is not! #eastvan #fireworks — Lynelle (@Bogey_Putt) November 1, 2023

The thing I hate the most about Vancouver is the stupid fireworks at every occasion 🤣 — FVCKRENDER (@fvckrender) November 1, 2023

I live next to a big Surrey park. Somebodies are out there tonight shooting off firecrackers. Just like last year. And the year before that. — Eileen – Amazingly Enough I Don't Give a Shit (@unionwoman226) November 1, 2023

However, there are some folks that feel differently as some prefer to celebrate the day with seeing a display of lights.

Will the thrill of watching fireworks ever cease to amaze me? No — Zoe🐾Vancouver 🐾 (@ZoeEllisxx) November 1, 2023

I didn’t know until now that setting off fireworks is a thing here in Vancouver. It was nice, though. I love watching fireworks 😍

As for my husband, he has to wear earplugs because he sleeps very early 😅 — glaiza | Etsy sticker shop 🌱 (@glaizajournals) November 1, 2023

Either way, in Vancouver, the Fire Rescue Services said its crews would be out with Fire Prevention Inspectors responding to any instances of fireworks.

“A reminder that confiscation and fines are options if anyone buys, sells or discharges fireworks,” it shared online on Halloween night. “Call 311 to report.”

Tonight, fire crews across the city will be out in their fire districts along with Fire Prevention Inspectors responding to any instances of fireworks in the city. A reminder that confiscation and fines are options if anyone buys, sells or discharges fireworks. Call 311 to report — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 31, 2023

Ahead of Halloween day, the City of Surrey said $100,000 worth of fireworks were seized from a retailer in the city.

“Bylaw Officers conducted online and social media searches for sellers of fireworks in Surrey and identified a retail location allegedly selling fireworks,” a news release reads. “Officers attended the business and observed several shelves full of fireworks. RCMP seized the fireworks and municipal tickets were issued to the owner as well as two employees.”

In Surrey, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged without a valid Fire Department permit and Federal Fireworks Operator Certification. Those that violate the bylaw can face a $5,000 penalty or a suspension or loss of a business license for businesses found selling illegal fireworks.