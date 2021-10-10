Expect to hear fewer bangs and see fewer flashes this Halloween in Vancouver.

That’s because the City of Vancouver’s fireworks ban came into effect just after Halloween in 2020.

Since November 1, 2020, the city has prohibited the “sale to and use of fireworks by the general public.”

Fireworks are still permitted at cultural and community events, but they’re only allowed to be discharged by certified technicians with the appropriate certificate and permit required.

Last year, Halloween night fell on a full moon and plenty of revellers enjoyed setting off fireworks as part of their festivities.

Happy Halloween! The #Vancouver fireworks tradition is going out with a bang, there’s way more going off. pic.twitter.com/DL120QPDjf — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 1, 2020

Other Metro Vancouver municipalities have different rules around the sale and use of fireworks. For example, in North Vancouver, they’re allowed with restrictions and permits on your own property.

If the by-law is effective at preventing and deterring fireworks this Halloween, then Vancouver’s pets and people who like to get a full night’s sleep can expect a quieter night on Sunday, October 31.