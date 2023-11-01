"What a chaotic Halloween night": Thousands party along Granville Street

Last night, residents from Vancouver and neighbouring cities fled to the downtown area and filled Granville Street, causing a chaotic and colourful scene.

Vancouver’s downtown entertainment district is home to numerous restaurants, bars, and nightclubs and is a popular destination on Halloween.



Videos shared to TikTok show floods of Metro Vancouver residents hopping off the train to make it into the downtown core.



Thousands made it into the area, and according to the Vancouver Police Department, crowds gathered after dark and remained until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said it was a busy night, but it was particularly hectic in the Granville Entertainment District.

“We deployed additional officers throughout the city last night in anticipation of large crowds and the potential for additional calls to police,” VPD said.

“We worked with Metro Vancouver Transit Police and redeployed dozens of our own officers to manage the crowds, which were mostly festive.”

Some video shared on TikTok shows fireworks being blasted off amid the crowds despite the City’s fireworks ban.

Video was also captured of police attending to other incidents like this driver on Granville Street:



VPD said there were several minor disturbances “and a small number of arrests.” However, there were no major incidents related to the Halloween festivities.

This year, folks really showed up in extravagant costumes. Whether you waited in line to get into a club or strolled to get a slice of pizza after dancing all night, there were undoubtedly some intricate and extravagant Halloween costumes to spot.