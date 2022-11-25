Inside the new Yaletown office of PayByPhone (PHOTOS)

Mobile vehicle parking payment platform giant PayByPhone has opened an office within a new building in Yaletown in downtown Vancouver.

The international firm recently opened a 9,000 sq ft office spanning two levels within The Yaletown Square building at 1290 Homer Street — the northeast corner of the intersection of Homer and Drake streets.

According to office interior design firm Aura, the PayByPhone office was designed to meet the changing workplace demands towards a semi-remote work model, focusing on creating collaborative workspaces.

The top floor of the company’s office contains the reception area and the primary workspaces for staff, complete with an open floor plan with sitting/standing desks, phone booths, conference rooms, and quiet working areas.

The entirety of the bottom floor is dedicated to collaboration, staff enjoyment, wellness, and amenity areas, including a fully stocked staff kitchen, booths, various seating options, ping pong tables, and foosball. Such spaces and features are intended to help increase collaboration and encourage employees to come into the office.

Other spatial features entail a wellness room — for the needs of mothers, prayer use, and a quiet isolation area — and an array of plants and other greenery, which match the interior design’s bright colours, fun patterns, and inviting wall art.

Designed by Acton Ostry Architects, the building reached full completion in 2021. The 1910-built, two-storey commercial building received a three-storey vertical office expansion that retained and preserved the existing heritage structure.

PayByPhone is a wholly owned division of Volkswagen Financial Services, and its phone-based services for vehicle parking are now available in over 1,300 cities worldwide.