PayByPhone now enabled at TransLink park-and-ride lots

Beginning today, drivers using TransLink’s park-and-ride facilities at public transit hubs across the region can now pay their fees through the popular PayByPhone app.

With the app, which is already in use by various municipal governments, the method for paying for parking is now more accessible and convenient.

A total of nine TransLink park-and-ride facilities are now PayByPhone enabled, including Carvolth Exchange, Coquitlam Central, Maple Meadows, Mission, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Moody Centre, Scott Road, and South Surrey.

The existing TransLink Park&Go app for these locations will still be usable until October 6, providing a transition period for users to adapt to PayByPhone.

TransLink directly manages a total of 5,618 vehicle parking stalls at these nine locations, with daily parking rates varying from $2 or $3, depending on the location. Its largest park-and-ride facility serves Coquitlam Central Station, which has 1,129 stalls.

However, parking at the 11 other non-TransLink park-and-ride facilities will remain unchanged, such as the Bridgeport Station facility with 1,512 stalls.

With PayByPhone, users have access to 24/7 customer support, mobile and web payment in multiple languages, consecutive multi-day parking, a guest user feature for those without an account, and access through digital shortcuts.